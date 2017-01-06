Trump says U.S. will be 'paid back' for Mexico wall

US President-elect Donald Trump answers questions from the media after a day of meetings on December 28, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: DON EMMERT, This content is subject to copyright.)

USA TODAY - President-elect Donald Trump defended a plan Friday that would see the United States initially pay for a border wall with Mexico and be reimbursed at a later date.

"The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!" Trump tweeted Friday.

The proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall was one of Trump's key campaign pledges. He repeatedly vowed to make Mexico pay for it.

Trump did not specify in his tweet whether his administration would seek to build the wall with taxpayer money, although he suggested in a speech in October that U.S. government funds could initially be used to get the project off the ground.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has said his country won't pay for the wall.

