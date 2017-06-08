Trump speaks at faith event on the heels of Comey testimony

President Donald Trump speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump speaks at a conference for the Faith and Freedom Coalition Thursday afternoon as James Comey, the FBI director he fired, wraps up his testimony during an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

