Trump to keep Obama executive order for LGBTQ workplace protections

President Donald Trump is seen through a window speaking on the phone with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abd al-Aziz Al Saud, in the Oval Office of the White House, January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - The White House said Tuesday that President Trump will maintain workplace protections for gays and lesbians instituted during the Obama administration.

"The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump," the administration said in a statement.

Gay rights groups had expressed concern that Trump would reverse that order, but White House aides said such a step has not been contemplated. Drafts of proposed orders to roll back the Obama order had circulated through Washington in recent days, which caused concern among LGBTQ activists and others.

In its statement, the White House said that Trump "is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression."

It said Trump "is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community."

For Trump, who promised during the campaign that he would rescind many of Obama's executive actions, it is a sign that he will not discard everything from his predecessor.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY