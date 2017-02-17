Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.



The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

Four states that border on Mexico are included in the proposal — California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — but it also encompasses seven states contiguous to those four — Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

Spokespeople for the governors of Arizona, Utah, Nevada, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon and New Mexico said they were unaware of the proposal, and either declined to comment or said it was premature to discuss whether they would participate. The other three states did not immediately respond to the AP.

The memo is addressed to the then-acting heads of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It would serve as guidance to implement the wide-ranging executive order on immigration and border security that President Donald Trump signed Jan. 25. Such memos are routinely issued to supplement executive orders.

Also dated Jan. 25, the draft memo says participating troops would be authorized "to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States." It describes how the troops would be activated under a revived state-federal partnership program, and states that personnel would be authorized to conduct searches and identify and arrest any unauthorized immigrants.

Requests to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for comment and a status report on the proposal were not answered.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer commented on the AP report after it was released, writing "this is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100 percent false."

The draft document has circulated among DHS staff over the last two weeks. As recently as Friday, staffers in several different offices reported discussions were underway.

If implemented, the impact could be significant. Nearly one-half of the 11.1 million people residing in the U.S. without authorization live in the 11 states, according to Pew Research Center estimates based on 2014 Census data.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted a reminder to immigrants after the report was released:

"To our immigrant community: Call 911 if you need emergency assistance! APD won't investigate, enforce or detail solely for immigration status."

To our immigrant community,call 911 if U need emergency assistance!

APD won't investigate,enforce,or detain solely for immigration status. — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) February 17, 2017

