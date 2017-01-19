Trump's inauguration: Who's performing, who said no and ... the balls

Singer Toby Keith (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images for dcp)

USA TODAY - As President-elect Donald Trump’s transition to the Oval Office concludes with the inauguration on Friday, so does the committee’s bumpy and public search for talent to entertain at the weekend’s events.

The question of which artists would and would not perform at the official inaugural events has been fraught since Trump’s election in November, with many artists publicly declaring they would not perform and others receiving backlash for agreeing to appear. The performers have been announced sporadically and some have backed out since the initial announcements.

Here’s everything you need to know about who will be performing at the weekend’s events.

Which inaugural events include performances?

Official inaugural festivities will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Washington, D.C., but not all will include entertainment. According to the inauguration website, these are all the official events for the weekend:

Thursday

Wreath-laying ceremony

Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration

Friday

Inaugural swearing-in ceremony

Inaugural Parade

Inaugural Balls

Saturday

National Prayer Service

Performances are scheduled for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, the swearing-in ceremony and the official Inaugural Balls.

What is the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration?

It’s a concert event on Thursday evening that will take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and will feature celebrity performances and remarks from Trump. The free show will also include fireworks and military bands and will be available for live broadcast, and according to the official website, will be “produced and directed by Emmy Award winners and nominees,” although the committee did not clarify who those people are when USA TODAY reached out for comment. It will take place following the “Voices of the People” event at 10:35 a.m. ET, which will feature marching bands, choirs and other groups from around the country.

Who is performing at the Welcome Celebration?

Country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, rock groups 3 Doors Down and The Piano Guys, DJ RaviDrum and The Frontmen of Country featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald have all been announced as performers by the Inaugural Committee.

Keith's publicist, Elaine Schock issued a statement on his behalf after his participation was announced, defending his decision. "I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military," it said, noting the artist’s previous performances for George W. Bush, Barack Obama and the USO.

Actor Jon Voight, who recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, will be attending but not performing, according to a statement his publicist Siri Garber sent to USA TODAY.

Who is performing at the swearing-in?

Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old classical/pop singer, will sing the National Anthem at the ceremony. Evancho came in second on America’s Got Talent in 2010 and has also sung for President Obama. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Missouri State University Chorale and the United States Marine Band will be also be performing.

The swearing-in ceremony has occasionally featured the reading of a poem, but no poem is listed on the official program. Several religious leaders will be “offering readings,” according to the official site.

What about the balls?

While there are many official and unofficial balls and parties during the weekend, Trump will only be attending Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball.

Tim Rushlow confirmed to USA TODAY that he and his Big Band will perform for Trump and wife Melania’s first dance at the Liberty and Freedom Balls. An eclectic collection of performers including singer Sam Moore, Silhouettes, The Rockettes, Pelican 212, The Piano Guys, Circus 1903, Cache Olson, Lexi Walker and Erin Boheme are all set to appear at the Liberty and Freedom Balls, according to the Inaugural Committee.

The committee also announced that Tony Orlando and Josh Weathers will perform at the Armed Services Ball.

Are there entertainers at the unofficial balls?

Yes. The list of balls and unofficial events over the weekend is extensive, and a few big-name celebrities have confirmed their performances. Solange and Esperanza Spalding will perform at the Peace Ball, organized by D.C. restaurateur Andy Shallaland hosted at the National Museum for African American History and Culture. Blues Traveler will perform at the Creative Coalition for the Arts Inaugural Ball. You can see a full list of all the balls here.

Who said no to performing?

Multiple artists, including British singers Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church and DJ Moby, publicly rejected invitations to perform. Several artists have pulled out including singer Jennifer Holliday and Bruce Springsteen cover band The B Street Band.

A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir resigned from the group rather than perform and MSG Entertainment, the organization that owns the Rockettes, said it was each dancer’s choice to perform after a dancer expressed concern on social media.

