Trump's next step on regulations: Use EPA to loosen factory rules

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - This week, the Trump administration is expected to release a set of recommendations for rolling back manufacturing regulations, in an effort to encourage those businesses to ramp up production.

The plan is a the result of several months of study by the Commerce Department, with industry cooperation, Reuters reported, and is in keeping with the administration’s longtime deregulatory stance.

More specifically, the recommendations will likely focus on the Environmental Protection Agency and revamping its permitting rules, the report said. One such change would be for the EPA to streamline air quality rules for new facilities, Reuters said. Other possible changes, the report added, include moves aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on construction firms, which have complained about Obama-era rules setting tighter limits on the concentration of silica dust and exposure to beryllium.

Beyond the EPA, Reuters said, the recommendations could cover auto parts manufacturers, mining operations, and more.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal