Trump's Twitter profile sparks new concerns on hacking risk

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a luncheon at the Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat January 26, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - President Donald Trump's tweets can move markets and create international rifts.

Are they too easily in danger of getting hacked?

Worries that his continued use of his personal Android smartphone had been simmering for weeks, as his popular @realdonaldtrump personal handle appeared to continue to send out blasts from that phone.

Then on Thursday, the latest revelation: some keen Twitter users observed he had linked the official @potus (President of the United States) Twitter account to what appeared to be the personal Gmail account of White House social media director Dan Scavino.

This was originally found by a hacker who tweets under the name of @WauchulaGhost and also reported by TV Guide managing editor, Alex Zalben.

The connection was discovered through a security feature of Twitter accounts. A user who has forgotten his or her password can have the code resent through a link send to the email address associated with the account.

When @WauchulaGhost and Zalben tried the reset, they got a message showing the email as ds******************@gmail.com.

Morning World. Question for the day is "Is gmail Gov approved?" Off to work, have a Great Day & Sail Safe! @POTUS #GhostOfNoNation pic.twitter.com/dYFHlLMwlw — WauchulaGhost (@WauchulaGhost) January 26, 2017

Even with those accounts now linked to the more secure White House accounts, there's still worry in the security community that Trump is still using his Android — a tidbit picked up in a New York Times interview Wednesday. He does so despite "the protests of some of his aides," said the report.

Trump's tweets have come from both an Android phone and an iPhone. There has been speculation that Trump himself is tweeting from the Android as those tweets seem to be more strident, while the ones sent from an iPhone seem more restrained. Various apps, such as TweetDeck, make it possible to see what type of device a user is tweeting from and several data scientists have used this information to analyze Trumps tweets.

The White House declined to comment on internal security policies.

If Trump is indeed still using his old Android, it raises numerous security concerns, say experts.

"We’re living in a world where cyber war has overtaken real war and where breaches have become the third certainty in life along with death and taxes," said Adam Levin, chairman and founder of CyberScout, an identity and data defense company.

The potential dangers are many. The most obvious is simply that someone could hack into the presidential Twitter account and send out rogue tweets.

But an off-the-shelf Android phone, especially if the user has download multiple apps, could hold additional security risks. Apps, especially Android apps, are known to sometimes harbor malware that can infect a phone.

One especially nefarious variety lets an attacker hijack a phone's camera, microphone, contacts and calendar and access them without the knowledge of the phone's owner.

There's no indication that such malware has gotten anywhere near President Trump's phone, but it's a worst-case scenario in the back of the minds of many security professionals whenever smartphone dangers are discussed.

"Once they've infected they phone, they can look at the calendar, see what meetings a person has and then turn on the microphone during the meeting and record everything that's said. Then the malware emails the recording to the account controlling the malware," said Bryce Boland, Chief Technology Officer with security firm Fireeye

He demonstrated to USA TODAY how malware could take over a phone and then surreptitiously recorded sound, video and took photos with the targeted phone, all without any indication it was doing those things. The recording light did not come on, the screen did not flash, there was no "shutter" sound.

Though speculation in the security world about the president's phone is rampant, it seems highly unlikely that Trump would still be using an unsecured device, said Eddie Schwartz, who sits on the board of ISACA, a trade group for information security professionals.

“The White House has very good security people, so I would have to imagine if they have access to the phone they’d take as many opportunities to secure it as they could.” he said.

That might including installing the Knox operating system, which provides a military-grade security platform, though it only operates on certain Samsung models.

It would also be possible to effectively overwrite much of the code of the phone and create secure digital containers within it that would allow communications and data on the phone to be encrypted.

In addition, a separate identity could be created on the phone to let consumer apps such as Twitter be used without giving access to anything else on the phone.

Finally, the White House security team could build a program that sends information to a Twitter account without actually engaging the Twitter app, allowing Trump to send tweets without ever touching Twitter, said Schwartz.

When Barack Obama became president in 2009, he was wildly addicted to his Blackberry phone, but was forced by staff to switch to a secure phone. It wasn't until late in his second term that he was given a smartphone, but security mandated that it not contain a user-accessible camera, it couldn't text and it couldn't be used to listen to music, he told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance.

Many in the security world are certain Trump, too, will be forced to enter a more secure mode.

"The security experts around Trump will eventually wear him down and make him secure,” said Paul Myer, CEO, Veracity, a security technology company based in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY