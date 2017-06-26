U.S. Supreme Court to hear Colorado baker's same-sex wedding cake case

(Photo: Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. Supreme Court said today it has agreed to hear a case regarding a Lakewood baker's refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The high court's review of the case will be "a major test of a clash between laws that bar businesses open to the public from discriminating based on sexual orientation and claims of religious freedom," the New York Times reports.

The Supreme Court will hear the case of Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood. The case became headline news in 2012 when Phillips refused to bake a wedding cake for Dave Mullin and Charlie Craig, a same-sex couple planning a wedding, based on his religious beliefs in opposition to same-sex marriages.

In 2014, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission said that Phillips violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), which prohibits businesses from discriminating against an individual or group in a protected class, which includes sexual orientation.

