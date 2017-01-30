KUSA
Watch live: White House press briefing

9NEWS Live Video

USA TODAY , KUSA 11:55 AM. MST January 30, 2017

USA TODAY - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will hold the first press briefing since President Trump's executive order on refugees and immigrants sparked protests around the country.

Spicer is expected to address the controversial ban, among various other issues.

Trump defends refugee policy amid lawsuits and protests

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET Monday.

9NEWS will provide live coverage, which you can watch in the player above.

 

