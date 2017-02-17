White House denies report on rounding up immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

The White House is denying a report that the Trump administration is considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said the report from the Associated Press is “100% not true.”

“It is false,” he said. “It is irresponsible to be saying this.”

The report, based on a draft memo by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, said troops in 11 states could be mobilized, including those bordering Mexico, but also as far north as Oregon. They would be authorized "to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States."

The memo is dated Jan. 25, the same day President Trump issued an executive order directing federal agencies to "employ all lawful means to enforce the immigration laws of the United States." It is addressed to the then-heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The AP said the White House and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One that “there is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants.”

He said it is “not a White House document,” but he could not rule out whether it has been under discussion elsewhere in the administration.

“I don’t know what could potentially be out there, but I know that there is no effort to do what is potentially suggested,” he said.

