New Colorado speaker of the house makes history

KUSA - One hundred lawmakers convened today for the 2017 legislative session at the State Capitol, and this session brings with it several firsts.

The first Latina Speaker of the House is Crisanta Duran. She will lead the Democratic-controlled house.

Duran is considered a rising star in the Democratic party and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer. She’s a union attorney who was first elected to the house 6 years ago. She’s a 6th generation Coloradan who considers her grandmother a big influence in her life.

"You work hard and try to make the next generation better," she said. “My grandmother had only a third grade education, taken out of school at a young age because she was the oldest girl and never had the opportunity to get an education.”

Duran is making history and has some advice for young Latinos.

"To every young Latino, who thinks they want to be and what they want to become, believe in yourself. Nothing is more powerful than when people get involved to make their community better," Duran said.

Duran is the first Latina, but not the first Latino speaker of the House. Ruben Valdez was elected after the 1974 election and served for two years as speaker.

Here are some other firsts you may not be aware of:

There’s a new Senate president, Republican Kevin Grantham

Lucia Guzman was again elected the Senate Minority leader and Leroy Garcia is the assistant minority leader. This may be the first time two Hispanics have held the top two leadership positions in a caucus

This session Colorado has eight black lawmakers, which is a record. Two of them are women.

