Pence visits Focus on Family in Colorado Springs amid change for religious right

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Vice President's ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right during the age of President Donald Trump.



Pence will visit Colorado Springs Friday for the 40th anniversary of the group that was once well-known for its involvement in politics.



But under new leadership, it has dialed that back in an effort by younger evangelicals to withdraw from partisan culture wars.



At the same time, many older evangelicals have stayed the course, helping Trump become president and the religious right gain political power.



Focus is pleased with the outcome but isn't counting on conservatives staying in power.

After speaking, Pence will also meet with air force members at Schriever Air Force Base,

visit the facilities Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, and go to a reception for Senator Cory Gardner Friday evening.

