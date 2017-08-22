Pres. Trump will not pardon Joe Arpaio at Phoenix rally, White House says

Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prior to a rally on January 26, 2016 in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Pres. Donald Trump will not pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, according to NBC correspondent Peter Alexander.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today,” White House press secretary Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One.

The news came as Trump landed in Yuma, Arizona, prior to visiting Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night.

Trump had previously said he was "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio, who was found guilty of contempt of court earlier this summer.

On Monday, Arpaio said he would not be attending Trump's rally.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

