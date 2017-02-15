The costly and lengthy process to become a US citizen

twin flags (Photo: Mikael TÃ¶rnwall)

KUSA - With so many headlines about immigration recently, many are asking on social media why more people don't simply become citizens rather than stay in the U.S. illegally.

The short answer is that it can be a long and costly process.

Vanessa Gray's journey to become a U.S. citizen started in 2012. She was teaching Spanish in her home country of Mexico when she fell in love.

“It was a big step for me and we started the process right away after he proposed," Gray said.

(Photo: KUSA)

Immigration attorney David Kolko says there's a misconception about how simple it is to complete the process.

“Why doesn't somebody just get in line or why doesn't somebody just become a citizen? The process for citizenship first requires that you have a pathway to getting a green card,” Kolko said.

Kolko says the primary way to get a green card is to be sponsored by a family member who is already a U.S. citizen or to be sponsored by an employer.

That process can take time even with green card status.

“Most of time people need to wait 5 years before they can apply to be a citizen," Kolko said. "Or if you're married and living with your U.S. resident spouse, then you only have to be a permanent resident for 3 years."

That was the case for Gray. She had to submit several documents to prove she's staying in the country for the right reasons.

(Photo: KUSA)

The process can also be expensive.

“The filing fee alone is almost $800 once you're a permanent resident and filing for citizenship,” Kolko said.

Both Kolko and Gray say it's worth it because of the benefits you get as a citizen.

“They have the right to vote, they have the right to serve on juries, they can serve in certain federal jobs that require security clearances,” Kolko listed.

A criminal past can make it harder to become a U.S. citizen, especially if that includes violent crime.

However, some misdemeanors can also delay the process for immigrants.

(© 2017 KUSA)