Trump arrives in Houston to survey Hurricane Harvey damage and meet with victims

WASHINGTON — President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Texas on Saturday to tour massive damage from Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

They are scheduled to visit a hurricane relief center and meet with victims of the storm as well as members of the Texas delegation before heading to Louisiana.

The trip is his second to Texas since the hurricane ripped through the southeastern Gulf Coast. On Tuesday, Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin to meet with local officials, while drawing some criticism for failing to mention the victims of the storm.

