Trump tweets about Amazon and not paying Internet taxes

Pres. Trump meets with tech leaders including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Apple's Tim Cook at The White House for a tech summit, June 19, 2017.

Travis Pittman , KING 9:06 AM. MDT June 28, 2017

President Donald Trump is invoking Seattle-based Amazon and Internet taxes in one of his latest tweets against the news media. It has a lot of people confused as to what he was talking about.

"The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

The Washington Post, which has broken several stories on the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign, is owned by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The tweet has many on Twitter pondering: What are Internet taxes?

President Barack Obama signed a bill in 2016 that included the Internet Tax Freedom Act. The act permanently banned state and local taxation on Internet access. It also banned multiple or discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce.

Some are speculating Trump is voicing support for a sales tax on purchases made over the Internet, something Amazon has lobbied for.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity last year, Trump accused Bezos of using The Washington Post as a tool for political power.

"This is owned as a toy by Jeff Bezos who controls Amazon. Amazon is getting away with murder tax-wise. He's using the Washington Post for power so that the politicians in Washington don't tax Amazon like they should be taxed," Trump said. Trump added that he read somewhere that Bezos was worried Trump would go after him for anti-trust violations.

The tweet comes a week after Bezos and other tech leaders met with Trump for a summit at The White House.


Some grammar hounds focused more on the confusing wording of the tweet due to a missing comma.

A Google search of "Guardian of Amazon" conducted right after the tweet went out found no reference to that phrase, but did find articles in the newspaper "The Guardian" about Amazon.

The tweet also comes a day after the Post reported that a fake Time Magazine cover featuring Trump, dated March 1, 2009, hangs in at least five of his golf clubs. Time has reportedly asked the clubs to take it down.

