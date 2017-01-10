Trump's attorney general pick is no fan of legal pot or visas for tech workers

U.S. Sen Jeff Sessions speaks at his conformation hearing (Photo: PETE MAROVICH | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If the U.S. Senate confirms President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, his tenure could cause chaos for Colorado's $1.1 billion marijuana industry.

As the nation's top law enforcement official, Jeff Sessions would also likely play a key role in Donald Trump’s stated intention to take a tough stance on immigration, and could emerge as one of the chief cheerleaders in an administration poised to restrict or gut an immigration program used by tech companies.

Sessions, an Alabama Republican, appeared at a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. The Republican senator from Alabama serves as chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest, and in July slammed Microsoft for laying off workers while heavily relying on a guest worker program that makes it possible to hire more foreign tech employees.

