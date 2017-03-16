Trump's budget proposal has mixed impact in Colorado

President Donald Trump. (Photo: SHAWN THEW | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - President Donald Trump’s initial budget proposal released Thursday — what amounts to an opening bid for how the administration believes the federal government should spend tax money beginning in 2018 — would have widespread impacts across Colorado.

Congress is expected to make its own changes in coming weeks. Democrats were highly critical of the proposals; Republicans mostly in favor.

The 62-page document, available here, offers a look at how the White House views the federal government’s responsibilities and activities.

The proposal aims to boost spending for defense by $54 billion, earmarks $2.6 billion to build a wall along the southern border of the U.S., and reign in spending at other agencies as well as cutting the size of the federal bureaucracy.

