KUSA - White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing hours after the news broke that Mike Dubke resigned as White House communications director.
Dubke's hiring three months ago helped to ease the burden on Spicer, who also served as communications director before Dubke was hired. Dubke's last day has not been set yet, officials said. Watch the briefing live in the player below.
