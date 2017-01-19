Western Union settles federal charges of aiding fraud for $586 million

(Photo: Eye Ubiquitous/UIG via Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Western Union Co. has agreed to pay $586 million to settle federal criminal and civil charges and admits to aiding wire fraud in what authorities described as an international consumer-fraud scheme with thousands of victims that led to investigations in multiple cities and countries.

Douglas County-based Western Union (NYSE: WU) entered into a "deferred prosecution" agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the criminal charges and also reached agreement on civil complaints by the Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday.

In its agreement with the Justice Department, the global money-transfer company admitted to criminal violations, including willfully failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program and aiding and abetting wire fraud, federal officials said.

Authorities said fraudsters offered people in the U.S. prizes or job opportunities, and some Western Union agents took a cut of the fraud proceeds.

