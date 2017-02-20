(Photo: Getty Images)

The political-journalism company, Politico, released exclusive leaked tapes Saturday of Donald Trump speaking at a dinner reception at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

According to Politico, the dinner reception was held to celebrate longtime members of the club.

"I'll tell you what. You are the special people. This is a special place. And this is just the beginning," Trump said to the club's longtime members and staff.

The dinner occurred in November 2016, when Trump was in the midst of meeting potential Cabinet nominees. In the leaked recordings, the then President-elect appeared to invite party-goers to "come along" while he interviewed candidates for top political positions.

"We're going to be interviewing everybody. Treasury, we're going to be interviewing Secretary of State," Trump said. "I don't know if you want to come along but if you want to, it's going to be an unbelievable day."

The tapes also included audio of other attendees such as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband and Trump advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and mentions of the club's general manager, David Schutzenhofer, who assisted in the decoration of the White House.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders reportedly responded to Politico's story and leak of the tape saying it "tries to create a narrative that just isn't true by taking snippets of conversations and events out of context."

"She also disputed that Trump was inviting club members to join him in meetings. Instead, she said he was 'giving a description of what is happening and explaining the nature of the disruptions at the club and reassuring the members,'" Politico reported.

