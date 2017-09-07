KUSA
Close

Polk sheriff's statement on shelters criticized by ACLU

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says IDs will be checked to keep out offenders.

Mark Bergin, WTLV 7:21 AM. MDT September 07, 2017

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd issued a warning for sex offenders and predators seeking shelter with Hurricane Irma looming arrival, drawing a rebuke from civil rights supporters.

Judd said law enforcement officers will check identifications at county shelters, according to tweets posted Wednesday.

In the tweets, Judd said sex offenders would not be allowed at the shelters. He also stated sheriff’s deputies would escort anyone with a warrant to the Polk County Jail.

Know your zone: Tampa Bay-area evacuation zones and routes

The American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement criticizing Judd's tweet, saying it will endanger lives and accusing him of trying to burnish his "tough cop" reputation:

"Most people with outstanding warrants are dealing with low-level and nonviolent crimes and pose no risks to others in a shelter.

Sheriff Judd's threatening tweets send the message that these individuals must choose between facing a natural disaster without aid and shelter or going to jail over things like unpaid parking tickets.

Sheriff Judd should we working to prepare his community, not burnishing his Joe Arpaio-style 'tough-cop' credentials with a series of irresponsible tweets."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories