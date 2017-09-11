Powerful images from 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Colorado

(Photo: Telemundo)

KUSA - Monday marked 16 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

It’s a day that has not and will never be forgotten, and one that was marked in different ways across Colorado.

North Metro Fire help a remembrance ceremony that involved a piece of steel from one of the Twin Towers. It is now part of a memorial in Broomfield.

(Photo: KUSA)

The daughter of a stock broker who was in the north tower and who did not survive spoke at the service.

(Photo: KUSA)

The fire chief also honored the fallen and the first responders who died years after the attacks due to deadly toxins they inhaled on that tragic day.

(Photo: KUSA)

At Red Rocks, dozens of people – led by local firefighters – climbed the stairs to honor the first responders who lost their lives 16 years ago.

(Photo: KUSA)

Climbers carried pictures of the 343 firefighters who died trying to save lives at the World Trade Center.

(Photo: Telemundo)

Each participant paid tribute by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center, which equals around nine laps around the amphitheater.

(Photo: Telemundo)

Colorado’s stair climb is one of the largest and most well-attended in the country, according to West Metro Fire.

(Photo: Telemundo)

(Photo: Telemundo)

© 2017 KUSA-TV