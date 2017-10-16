Prescribed burns in south Boulder begin today

Boulder Fire Rescue and the Open Space and Mountain Parks department will be conducting burns on Shanahan Ridge in south Boulder throughout the next two weeks. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2006 Getty Images)

KUSA - Residents near south Boulder may see smoke from a prescribed burn starting Monday.

A 65-acre burn will be conducted on Shanahan Ridge, south of Boulder, sometime between Monday, October 16 and Tuesday, October 31, according to Boulder Fire Rescue and the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) department.

Depending on weather conditions, smoke might be visible to residents between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Boulder says prescribed burning will not occur on the weekends.

When the burning is underway, portions of South Shanahan, Bluestem Connector and Big Bluestem East trails will close.

The City of Boulder says prescribed burns help to reduce fuel for future wildfires and help to maintain forest health. Prescribed burns cycle nutrients back into the soil, resulting in more diverse native vegetation.

Residents of south Boulder may see smoke from a prescribed burn on Shanahan Ridge between Monday, October 16 and Tuesday, October 31. (Photo: City of Boulder)

© 2017 KUSA-TV