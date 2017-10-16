Prescribed burns in south Boulder begin today

KUSA - Residents near south Boulder may see smoke from a prescribed burn starting Monday.
A 65-acre burn will be conducted on Shanahan Ridge, south of Boulder, sometime between Monday, October 16 and Tuesday, October 31, according to Boulder Fire Rescue and the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) department.
Depending on weather conditions, smoke might be visible to residents between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Boulder says prescribed burning will not occur on the weekends.
When the burning is underway, portions of South Shanahan, Bluestem Connector and Big Bluestem East trails will close.
The City of Boulder says prescribed burns help to reduce fuel for future wildfires and help to maintain forest health. Prescribed burns cycle nutrients back into the soil, resulting in more diverse native vegetation.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs