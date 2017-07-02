President Trump tweets altered clip of him attacking CNN

After President Trump defended his use of social media on Saturday he continued to tweet Sunday morning.

In his most recent tweet Sunday morning, Trump shared a clip of him taking down a person with a CNN logo followed by ‘#FraudNewsCNN #FNN’. The clip is from Trump’s 2007 guest appearance on WWE.



CNN replied to the body slam video Sunday with a quote from Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders last week that Trump does not advocate violence.

"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." - @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017

On Saturday, Trump lashed out at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.



“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!”

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Followed by a series of tweets aimed at the media.

The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

....the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

White House Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert, seeing the tweet for the first time while being interviewed on ABC's This Week Sunday, said "I think no one would perceive that as a threat." Bossert said that Trump's response is justified by the fact that he is frequently treated unfairly by news programs.

“He’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to," Bossert said.

