Close Presidential facts you may have never heard Kyle Nelson, KUSA 1:56 PM. MST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KUSA - Which president was once stuck in a bathtub? Who was the first president to have a phone? Test your knowledge with this quiz below. Can't see the quiz? Try this link: http://plbz.it/2lEyZoF (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Sky9 over fire on Green Mountain near Golden Family says son was beaten inside a hospital Traffic troubles: Most congested U.S. cities Spooked horse injures 3 at race event Mountain snow causes travel problems Morning crew tries selling shoes Shots fired leads to officer shooting gun Monday morning forecast Light rail victim was hearing impaired 2017 Colorado high-school State Wrestling More Stories One structure on fire due to out of control agriculture burn Feb 20, 2017, 2:19 p.m. Think Denver traffic is bad? It's nothing compared… Feb 20, 2017, 6:11 a.m. PD: 18-year-old woman reportedly abducted by father… Feb 20, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs