Proceed with caution when mixing business with pleasure over the holidays

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If you run a family business, it can be tempting to take advantage of having the whole family together for Thanksgiving and hold a business meeting.

It might even be more tempting if some of your children or siblings live hundreds of miles away. You don’t get to see them every day, so why not seize the chance to meet face-to-face and make some important decisions about the future of the business?

Not so fast. Before you schedule a business meeting, weigh the benefits versus the liabilities.

Keep it light

If you meet regularly by phone or in person, it may indeed make sense to schedule a relatively brief meeting to recap the year and tee up some challenges that you will face in the new business year. But this is not the time to make big decisions or engage in heavy discussions that might cause anxiety or spark heated debate. Wait until after the holidays for that.

