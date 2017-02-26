Proctor: Gardening during the winter cold

KUSA - With some of the warm weather we have experienced lately, many gardeners are aching to work in their gardens; but just when we are feeling inspired, Mother Nature brings in a snow storm and freezing temperatures to remind us that it is still, in fact, winter.

Pansies, violas, and many leafy vegetables, such as lettuce and kale are very hardy and prefer cooler temperatures, but the nights are still too cold for them to thrive full-time outside. One way to scratch the gardening itch this time of year is to plant hardy annuals in pots that can be brought in at night, or when an extreme cold front comes through. Large terracotta or concrete pots are beautiful, but they are too heavy and cumbersome to move daily. Thankfully, there is now a large selection of plastic pots that look remarkably like their heavier counterparts. These are perfect for planting at this time of year because they are lightweight enough to move when your plants require more shelter. The plastic pots can be used all year and won’t be damaged by the freeze-thaw cycle if left out in the winter.

Be sure to harden off your annuals before planting so they can acclimate to the outside conditions. When you bring them home, leave them outside in a sunny location for a few hours. Extend their time outside a little more every day until they have adjusted to the conditions. After hardening off and planting, your hardy annuals will do great outside, but they should be brought in when temperatures drop below freezing. An unheated, insulated garage is a great location to shelter your pots when the temperatures drop.

Spring is less than a month away! With a little help from lightweight pots and a sheltered garage or shed, you can enjoy the spring colors a little early by planting hardy annuals now.

(© 2017 KUSA)