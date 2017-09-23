Prosecutors charge men with stealing from Colorado gun store

Gaval. (Photo: Thinkstock)

DENVER (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two men have been charged with stealing guns from a store in Colorado.



The U.S. attorney's office in Denver said Friday that the pair of 23-year-olds from Missouri traveled to Colorado in August planning to buy marijuana they could sell for a profit.



When the original deal fell through, prosecutors say the men decided instead to steal guns and sell those.



Prosecutors say the men stole 19 guns including five rifles from a store in Springfield, Colorado, about 250 miles (402.32 kilometers) southeast of Denver, and then drove back to Missouri where they sold most of the guns.



The men face charges of conspiracy to steal firearms, theft of firearms and possession of stolen firearms.

