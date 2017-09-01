The trail starts as an easy stroll through the Chautauqua Park meadow before winding up a notch into the first and second flatirons. You can go as far up as you'd like, but the views atop the rocks are breathtaking and well worth the trek. (Photo: Flikr)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission this week offered Boulder some hope that it might proceed with elements of its hoped for divorce from Xcel Energy Inc.

How wide that path will be remains to be seen.

The PUC, in verbal deliberations, denied other elements of the city’s separation plan from the state’s largest utility (NYSE: XEL) as “premature, outside the PUC authority and/or not in the public interest,” according to an announcement from the PUC Thursday.

A written order spelling out the commissioners decision on Boulder’s separation plan is expected in mid-September.

