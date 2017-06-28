Pueblo parents arrested for sexually assaulting their two children: Police

Two Pueblo parents were charged Wednesday for sexually assaulting and exploiting their own children, police say.

Two parents from the Pueblo area were arrested Wednesday under suspicion of sexually assaulting their two children, authorities say.

Dave Caple, 37, and Kimberly Caple, 31, were arrested after an investigation by the Pueblo Police Department led authorities to believe they were sexually assaulting their children.

Dave Caple is charged with one could of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, according to jail records. He's being held on $100,000 bond.

Kimberly Caple is charged with one could of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, jail records show. She's also being held on $100,000 bond.

Investigators would not reveal any details that led them to the listed charges.

© 2017 KUSA-TV