Questions raised over new Denver obstacle course

New Ninja Warrior themed obstacle course planned for Denver.

DENVER - A "revolutionary" playground with a Ninja Warrior themed obstacle course will come to Denver soon.

After a change of plans, the "Re-Imagine Play" project will be built at Paco Sanchez Park (12th Avenue and Knox Court) in northwest Denver, which is one of the city's poorest neighborhoods.

Many Denver residents seemed excited about the project but say it's the price tag that really got their attention.

The project is slated to cost up to $9 million, according to Denver Parks and Recreation. The city answered some of the most common questions about the project:

WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?

$4 and a half million has been funded for the project so far, according to Michael Bouchard with Denver Parks and Recreation. A third of that amount came from partners that gave the department grant money. Partners include the Colorado Health Foundation, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Gates Family Foundation. The rest of the $4 and a half million came from the city's funds for Parks and Rec. The department says it saved funds over the years to help pay for the "Re-Imagine Play" project.

IS $9 MILLION TOO MUCH TO SPEND ON A PARK?

From the city's perspective, it's not. Bouchard says, "This area of the city is historically underserved not only in parkland but in park amenities and being able to bring not only a playground but a whole new park to this part of town is an opportunity we don't get a lot of the time." On average, it costs around one-and-a-half million to $2 million for the city to build a playground.

IS ANYONE LIABLE FOR THE "NINJA WARRIOR" THEMED OBSTACLE COURSE?

The city's not liable if you're hurt using one of their playground amenities, just like any other park. While a portion of the playground may be themed after the thrilling obstacle course, the city says it was designed with safety as the main priority.



© 2017 KUSA-TV