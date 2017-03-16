Raleigh apartment engulfed in flames

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/NBC) — An apartment building under construction in downtown Raleigh was engulfed in flames Thursday night.

The five-story building at 400 West North Street caught fire just after 10 p.m. The building is adjacent to the Glenwood South restaurant and bar district.

Firefighters said the blaze was a four-alarm fire.

West North Street was closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

The fire had spread to another high-rise building by about 10:30 p.m. and firefighters were saying there was a possibility that people could be trapped inside.

Nearby buildings and residents were being evacuated.

WRAL reporter Gina Benitez said that people were evacuating calmly and following the orders of emergency personnel.

