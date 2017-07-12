Raw: Burglar steals $200,000 in watches from Macy's Galleria store

HPD says the crime happened June 10, 2017. This is raw video of a suspect breaking in and stealing more than $200,000 in watches from the Macy's store at the Galleria on W Alabama in Houston.

KHOU 7:47 AM. MDT July 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories