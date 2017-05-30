Ready, set, eat: New restaurants flood Fort Collins in May

Cuban style samplers with pork, chicken and shrimp are served on plantain tostadas at Cabana, Steve Lauers newest restaurant in Fort Collins. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It's nearly summer and there's no sign the flurry of new restaurants in Fort Collins will slow any time soon.

Nearly a dozen new eateries opened in May, with another dozen or so in the works in the next few months.

The newest, 1501 RestauBar, opened Thursday at 1501 W. Elizabeth St.

The part-restaurant, part-bar mixes casual and upscale themes in hopes of drawing a diverse crowd.

Owner Mamta Kapoor said 1501, in the Campus West neighborhood, is the new home away from home for Colorado State University students, young adults, families and individuals to gather for a great time.

