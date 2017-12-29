Really?? Here's what Coloradans (and others) bought from Walmart.com in 2017

Walmart is cutting some back-office jobs (Photo: Custom)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It seems Coloradans like a peanut in their chocolate M&Ms.

That's according to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT), which has released a list of some of the most popular items sold by state via Walmart.com.

In Kentucky, it's M&Ms Peanut Chocolate Candy.

To come up with the map (which you can see below), Walmart took the top 25 selling items from each state and then broke out an interesting one per state.

In Texas, it's TV wall mounts. For Tennessee, it's Disney Infinity Power Discs. For North Carolina, it's mayonnaise.

In Oregon, where some areas get 200 inches of rain a year, they love humidifiers. (OK, much of eastern Oregon is a desert.)

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2zM0Aap

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal