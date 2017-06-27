Refugees flood Canada from the U.S., officials attribute trend to several factors
What started as a mere spike in new refugee arrivals, has become an established trend of refugees illegally crossing the border from the United States to Canada. http://kare11.tv/2tPOj2S
KARE 9:02 AM. MDT June 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Unruly passenger forces Boston flight to stop in DenverJun 27, 2017, 6:58 a.m.
-
Advisory group recommends financial education in high schoolJun 27, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
Gun store burglarized in Castle RockJun 27, 2017, 5:29 a.m.