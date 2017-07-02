KUSA
Regional flight catches fire at DIA; All 65 onboard uninjured

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 3:34 PM. MDT July 02, 2017

A regional flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire while taxiing on the runway at DIA Sunday afternoon. There are no reported injuries.

SkyWest flight 5869 was on the west side of the airfield around 2:15 p.m. when it caught fire, airport officials say. All 65 people on board were able to get off safely and without being hurt.

The fire is out, but the cause is unknown at this time.

