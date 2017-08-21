Regis University hosts hundreds of people to watch solar eclipse

DENVER - Among the popular places to watch the solar eclipse was Regis University.

The school hosted hundreds of people who packed into the university's quad to witness the historic celestial event. Some guests said they had been planning on watching the eclipse at the school since it was first planned while others told 9NEWS they went there because it was one of the few places still giving away eclipse glasses.

"I tried to get glasses a couple of days ago," Nate Sullivan said. "They were sold out everywhere. When I found out Regis was doing this, I said, 'Let's do it, let's make a day out of it and have a watch party here.'"

A few others who attended the watch party were students who decided to skip school because they said the day's best lesson was in the late morning sky.

"Our school didn't let us bring glasses so I was like, 'No, I'm not going,'" Hannah Yevara, a fourth grader, said. "This is technically like science so it technically is school."

Amy Giaquinto said she took her son out of school because the eclipse was a "wonderful learning experience."

"I just wanted him to have the opportunity especially to look through the telescopes," Giaquinto said.

Sullivan said watching it with so many other people made the event seem more like a festival and "like everyone sharing in some really cool event."

"I think it wouldn't have been the same if we were just by ourselves at home," Sullivan said.

The university said they handed out more than 1,000 eclipse glasses and the line to get them wrapped around the school's library. A few people even shared their glasses with people who showed up too late to get a pair.

