Report of shots fired at Air Force Academy; El Paso Sheriff's Office investigating

El Paso County Sheriff's Office is responding late Friday night to a report of shots fired at the Air Force Academy, authorities confirmed to 9NEWS.

The sheriff's office dispatch told 9NEWS they received a report of shots fired and possible screaming sometime after 10 p.m. They've sent their SWAT team to the base to investigate, but as of 10:30 had not made any contact with a suspect or any victims.

The academy is 10 miles north of Colorado Springs off Interstate 25.

9NEWS has received several unconfirmed reports saying they received an alert from base security telling them there was an active shooter at the base and that the base was on lockdown. At this time, no Air Force or law enforcement official has confirmed that information.

EPSO and military personnel investigating shots fired on the Air Force Academy . Nothing is confirmed yet. More info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/cMBuACfxUY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

