Reported head of white supremacist prison gang found dead in cell

The leader of a white supremacist prison gang and the man suspected of being behind the assassination of Colorado's head of prisons is dead.

Benjamin Davis, believed to be the leader of 211 Crew, was found dead in his cell. His death is being investigated, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Authorities believe that he gave the orders to assassinate Tom Clements back in 2013.

