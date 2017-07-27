Ohio State Fair rides shut down after accident kills 1, injures 7

COLUMBUS - A serious accident on the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair has resulted in death and injuries. After an order from the governor, rides have gone dark and are not moving.

One man died and seven were injured Wednesday, said Steve Martin, battalion chief with the Columbus Fire Department. The man who died was found about 50 feet from the ride, he said.

Of those injured, five are in critical condition and two are stable, Martin said. The five who are in critical condition were transported to hospitals late Wednesday.

Officials are scheduled to release more details late Wednesday night.

State Fair officials tweeted Wednesday evening about a "ride incident."

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available. — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017

Gov. John Kasich has ordered an investigation into the accident and declared all fair rides will be shut down until new inspections can occur.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio's fair," Kasich said.

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017

Lt Gov. Mary Taylor tweeted her concern just after 8:30 p.m., saying the state is monitoring the "tragic situation" and "our prayers are with the victims and their families."

We are continuing to monitor the tragic situation at the @OhioStateFair. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. — Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) July 27, 2017

The annual Ohio fair began Wednesday and runs through Aug. 6.

The same company was expected to come to the Isle of Wight County Fair September 14 to 17.

