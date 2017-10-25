Revolar stumbles into uncertainty amid lawsuit, CEO departure

Jacqueline Ros, co-founder of Revolar Inc. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Personal security device maker Revolar Inc.’s future is uncertain as a patent dispute looms over the startup.

The 22-employee company left its Capitol Hill offices earlier this month and has hired an asset-sale and restructuring company, according to BusinessDen.

San Diego-based Security5 LLC sued Revolar earlier this year claiming Revolar’s technology violated a Security5 patent. The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office is reviewing the Security5 patent which has paused the lawsuit case in the U.S District Court for Southern California since June.

The company is in transition, co-founder Jacqueline Ros told the Denver Post.

