Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando PD sergeant arrested

The suspected cop killer was taken in by Orlando police on Tuesday night.

ORLANDO, FLA - A manhunt that lasted more than a week has come to an end.   Police have captured the man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and an Orlando PD sergeant.  

According to sources to WKMG-TV, authorities surrounded a home in Orlando's Metro West subdivision and ordered Loyd, who was the only person inside, to surrender.   Those sources say Loyd exited through a window wearing body armor and carrying two guns.   He reportedly resisted arrest.

Video from outside the home showed Loyd with a bloody face, telling reporters that police beat him up.   

 

 

Earlier today, Orlando police announced an increased reward for information that leads to Loyd's arrest and released a new photo of him. 

Loyd had been on the run for more than a week. Last Monday, police say he shot and killed Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42.  She had been trying to take him into custody.  He was wanted as a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

As Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting, he was killed in a crash.

 



 

