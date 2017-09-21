Rockies rookies dress up as Broncos

The Rockies had some fun on their final road trip of the season.
Colorado Rockies rookies dressed up as Denver Broncos players for their flight from San Francisco to San Diego.
Rockies rookie infielder Ryan McMahon posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday night.
"Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right?" the Broncos write on their website.
After a weekend series in San Diego, the Rockies will be back in Denver on Monday to play the Miami Marlins.
