Rockies rookies dress up as Broncos

Colorado Rockies rookies dressed in their best orange and blue. (Photo: Ryan McMahon Instagram)

The Rockies had some fun on their final road trip of the season.

Colorado Rockies rookies dressed up as Denver Broncos players for their flight from San Francisco to San Diego.

Rookie dress up flight @broncos A post shared by Ryan McMahon (@rymcmahon) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Rockies rookie infielder Ryan McMahon posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday night.

"Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right?" the Broncos write on their website.

After a weekend series in San Diego, the Rockies will be back in Denver on Monday to play the Miami Marlins.

