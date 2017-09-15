Rockies to celebrate 2007 Rocktober team

Celebrate Todd Helton and teammates on the 10th Anniversary of the 2007 Rocktober team at Coors Field on Friday, September 15, 2017. (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2007 Getty Images)

DENVER - On the brink of a possible Rocktober 2017, the Colorado Rockies are remembering the 2007 Rocktober team that started it all.

Players and coaches from the 2007 Colorado Rockies club will be on hand for pregame of tonight's game vs. the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.

The 2007 club went on an historic 21-of-22 run that Rockies fans will never forget.

Players scheduled to attend include: Todd Helton, Jeff Francis, Aaron Cook, Yorvit Torrealba, Garrett Atkins, Josh Fogg, Jamey Carroll, Clint Barmes, Brian Fuentes, Matt Herges, Ryan Spilborghs, Cory Sullivan, Brad Hawpe, Rodrigo Lopez, Jason Hirsh, LaTroy Hawkins, Zach McClellan and coaches Rick Matthews, Jamie Quirk and Mark Strittmatter.

Players and coaches from the 2007 team will be handing out Rocktober Reunion Rally Towels to the first 15,000 fans at Coors Field.

A pregame celebration will honor the team with videos and player walk-up music.

First pitch against the Padres is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. but fans will want to get there much earlier.

