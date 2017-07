GRAND COUNTY - A rockslide forced crews to close a portion of eastbound Highway 40 at Byers Canyon.

Colorado Department of Transportation says there's no word on when the highway will reopen.

EB HWY-40 @ Byers cyn closed b/c rock slide;No reopen time — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 7, 2017

No word on whether or not any cars were in the area when the rockslide happened.

© 2017 KUSA-TV