Rose Parade float honors fallen Mesa County deputy

KUSA - The widow of a fallen Mesa County sheriff’s deputy honored her husband at the 128th Rose Parade Monday in Pasadena, Calif.

Kate Geer was selected to ride the Donate Life float in memory of Deputy Derek Geer, who was shot in the line of duty last February while trying to arrest a suspect with an outstanding warrant. Geer was taken off life support at the hospital days later. His heart, liver and both kidneys helped save four lives.

RELATED: Funeral held for Colorado deputy shot by teen

Kate was among nearly two dozen others selected to ride this year’s float, which honored organ donors and recipients. The float’s design depicted a Polynesian catamaran with sails featuring the floral portraits of 60 donors. The Donor Alliance, which facilitates donations in Colorado and Wyoming, was also one of the float’s sponsors.

(Photo: Donate Life Colorado)

Kate Geer told 9NEWS last month her husband was a strong advocate for organ donation. He encouraged her to register as a donor on their wedding day.

RELATED: Fallen Mesa County deputy's wife shares story

(Photo: Donate Life Colorado)

Deputy Geer left behind two young daughters. The suspect charged with his death remains in custody.

Copyright 2016 KUSA