ROSWELL, Ga. -- A call from a concerned citizen and the fast actions of a local police department saved two small dogs from heat stroke over the weekend.

Now that department is using body camera footage as a warning to other pet owners about the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars.

Roswell Police arrived around 4 p.m. to the Holcomb Corners Shopping Center to a report of exactly that on Sunday. The body camera video released by the department shows what happened in the moments that followed.

Authorities first found a very small dog acting aggressively out of what police called "heat and fear".

An officer testing the air in the car revealed that even with its windows partially down, the car temperature had climbed to over 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

"167 on the front seat; this dog's been in here for over an hour," the officer said.

The dog, its bark almost a shriek at this point, was soon carefully removed from the car with a special poll. And that's when police realized a second dog was also in the car hiding underneath a seat.

As officers work to remove the second dog, the first had what officers described as a heat stroke seizure. Finally, fire crews arrive to provide urgent medical care and a means to help both dogs cool off.

The owner returned to her car to find the crews centered around her own vehicle - having been in a moving theater at the shopping center.

"I think that we got here just in time to save these animals' lives," a responding officer tells the owner as she bathes the two from a nearby open fire hydrant.

That owner was soon charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Her dogs were then seized as "evidence" by Fulton County Animal Control.

The department ended their video by warning the public to call 911 if they spot a pet trapped in a hot car.

