Ruby Hill Rail Yard beats sitting in ski traffic

(Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

KUSA - If snow is what you’re after this holiday weekend, you don’t have to venture far.

Ruby Hill Railyard in Denver is open to snowboarders and skiers who likely won’t miss the busy traffic up to the mountains.

“This is the first weekend and we’ll probably go for about eight weeks or so,” said Curtis Osborne, a volunteer for Denver Parks and Recreation.

Osborne scraped a shovel across the snow, smoothing out sections in front of the rails and boxes on the small terrain park.

“Just kind of sculpting the jumps so it’s got a nice, smooth take-off,” Osborne explained.

Ruby Hill Railyard opens in January each year. The timing, of course, is dependent on the weather.

“Winter Park brings down some snow guns and they blow snow for about a week,” said Osborne.

Dean San Miguel and his buddies are regulars at Ruby Hill Railyard.

“Trying to learn some new tricks along with everyone else here,” said San Miguel.

San Miguel made the commute from the Centennial area Saturday morning and admitted it was far easier than the drive he had back from Copper Mountain last weekend.

“Last weekend was pretty bad,” San Miguel said. “Took me over three hours to get home.”

Skipping the weekend ski traffic was also on the mind of Andrew Morrison who brought along his three-year-old son, Tyler, to Ruby Hill Railyard.

“Can’t beat driving over here,” Morrison said. “It’s like ten minutes from our house.”

Morrison said the short slope in Denver was perfect for teaching his son to ski. Morrison outfitted Tyler with a harness and chased after him down the hill as he skied.

“He really likes to just go straight,” Morrison said with a laugh.

The Ruby Hill Rail yard is free and open to the public starting at 5:00 a.m. each day. The lights at the park stay on until 9:00 p.m.

